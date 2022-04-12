Get your hands on rural romance novel

fun-stuff, competitions,

"Numbers man meets woman who prefers dogs to decimal points and parrots to percentages." That's how author Lily Malone describes her new rural romance novel, The Vet's Country Holiday. To celebrate the release of the new novel, ACM has seven copies to give away to lucky readers, thanks to our good friends at HarperCollins. City vet Isabella Passmore takes an opportunity to pet-sit in the country and enjoy some fresh air. But it only takes a few days for her to become bored - so she picks up another gig working in a second-hand shop. It's there she meets accountant Elliot Field, who is back in town to work his financial magic and help his parents' save their sinking business. For Izzy, pursuing Elliot is a most welcome diversion from walking another lap of town with the dog. For Elliot, their random encounters add up to the sum of much bigger things. Malone says her inspiration was her great friends and their pets and children. "Just listening to the stories people tell me, I often reply, 'that's going straight in the book'," she said. For your chance to win one of seven copies of The Vet's Country Holiday, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer about your most memorable short-term job. Entries close Tuesday, April 26. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/fbe24383-68f0-430f-8128-1662fd22dfc6.jpg/r0_1672_2408_3033_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg