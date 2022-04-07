news, local-news,

Trains on the Southern Highlands Line between Moss Vale and Campbelltown have been cancelled due to flooding on the tracks at Picton. A limited number of buses are replacing trains between Moss Vale and Campbelltown. Trains are also not running on the South Coast line, with services between Unanderra and Albion Park, and Kiama and Bomaderry cancelled due to flooding on the tracks at various locations. Commuters are advised to delay traffic if possible or use other nearby public transport services. A severe weather warning has been issued for the region, which may lead to flash flooding and up to 150 mm of rain. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

Trains cancelled due to flooding at Picton