Trains cancelled due to flooding at Picton
Local News
Trains on the Southern Highlands Line between Moss Vale and Campbelltown have been cancelled due to flooding on the tracks at Picton.
A limited number of buses are replacing trains between Moss Vale and Campbelltown.
Trains are also not running on the South Coast line, with services between Unanderra and Albion Park, and Kiama and Bomaderry cancelled due to flooding on the tracks at various locations.
Commuters are advised to delay traffic if possible or use other nearby public transport services.
A severe weather warning has been issued for the region, which may lead to flash flooding and up to 150 mm of rain.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.* Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.