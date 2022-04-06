National Herbarium opens at Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan

news, environment,

More than 100 of the brightest minds in botany are now hard at work in Macarthur with the opening of the National Herbarium of NSW. The new $60 million facility was officially opened on Tuesday at the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan following a welcome to country and smoking ceremony conducted by Indigenous elder Uncle Ivan Washington. The centre, Australia's largest and newest herbarium, holds more than one million plant specimens and is a vital tool in botanical research. Camden MP Peter Sidgreaves said he was proud to see the facility relocated to Macarthur after almost 170 years at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. "With more than 8000 new plant specimens being added to the collection every year, the herbarium will support vital scientific research and be essential in informing decisions about the conservation of our natural environment," he said. "The project has generated more than 350 jobs already, with expectations to create more as the science hub expands and gives the region an economic boost with plans to host public programs." Western Sydney minister Stuart Ayres said the herbarium would become an important cultural and scientific asset and safeguard the Australian Institute of Botanical Science's growing collection of important plant specimens. "It is fitting that this world-class facility has found a new home in the growing Western Parkland City, made possible through a commitment of $60 million from the NSW Government as part of the Western Sydney City Deal," he said. "This has brought an important cultural and scientific attraction to the west and more than 100 leading scientists to work in Sydney's south-west." Infrastructures minister Rob Stokes said the herbarium was one of the most significant and precious botanical resources in the Southern Hemisphere. "This world class facility will play a crucial role in discovering, understanding and protecting specimens for future generations and reinforce the Australian Institute of Botanical Science as a global plant science leader," he said. "In the midst of climate change, habitat loss and the extinction crisis, Australian scientists are more motivated than ever to ensure plant species are conserved, which is vital to all life that depends on them." The facility's innovative, functional, and sustainable design is inspired by the waratah seed pod of NSW's floral emblem. A key feature of the facility are the six protective vaults with precisely controlled environmental conditions, which are assisted by the building's long span "fly-roof" to shield the collection from bushfires and extreme weather conditions. As part of the move to the new facility, the largest herbarium imaging project in the southern hemisphere took place to capture each specimen as a high-resolution image to create a new tech-enabled era of management.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/0b4c3555-b682-4827-892a-01c51593903a.jpg/r0_74_1600_978_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

National Herbarium opens at Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan