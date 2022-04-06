news, local-news,

There's never been a better time to adopt a furry companion with the Campbelltown Animal Care Facility kicking off their April Adoption Drive. The price of adoption throughout April has been reduced to 50 per cent to help the more than 60 animals currently at the ACF find a forever home. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss encouraged everyone to consider pet adoption this month. "There's many benefits to adopting from our Animal Care Facility as all the animals are up to date with their vaccinations and worming," he said. "The ACF is currently experiencing high number of animals so this drive is aimed at bringing those numbers down and helping people find a pet who can be a great long-term companion. "I encourage people to get in touch with the ACF and book an appointment to come down and meet the animals." People can view the animals available for adoption online and book an appointment to meet them before deciding on adoption. More information: campbelltown.nsw.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/33103c9e-90b1-480d-a9ce-5fed4444c9a7.jpg/r0_50_465_313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Half price adoptions this April