There are a whole batch of brightly-coloured Easter eggs all throughout Narellan Town Centre this month. Beautiful eggs designed by 21 local schools can be found throughout the shopping centre, forming part of the centre's Easter egg hunt. And even better, voting on the best egg will held your child's school score a $1000 Narellan Town Centre gift card for school supplies. The two schools which receive the highest number of votes will walk away winners. Five lucky shoppers who cast their votes for best egg will also receive a $100 gift card. Narellan Town Centre general manager Brad Page said it was great to see so many schools involved in the community competition. "Narellan Town Centre is really excited to be able to provide local schools with another opportunity to showcase their creative skills, plus offer them the chance to win a great prize," he said. "It's such a great way to support our local community but also provides our shoppers with a wonderful in-centre experience over the Easter period." The eggs will be on display at Narellan Town Centre until April 21, with the winning schools to be announced the next day. Shoppers can vote via QR codes, with all information listed on the displays. Participating schools include: The collaboration with local schools forms part of Narellan Town Centre's Easter Wonderland, an activation which provides a program of family fun for the local community, including Restaurant Plaza photo display, free Easter craft, Easter bunny appearances, face painting and more. More information can be found at narellantowncentre.com.au

Hop into Town Centre for Easter delights