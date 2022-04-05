Make your school a winner in Macarthur FC program

news, local-news,

Schools are in for a treat thanks to Macarthur FC and Macarthur Square, with a share of $30,000 worth of sporting and school supplies on offer as part of the Bulls in Schools program. Running until May 12, the program sees any shopper who spends $50 or more at any Macarthur Square store able to collect a token from Guest Services and 'score a goal' for their chosen school. A special pop-up space has been created on level three, where shoppers can place their tokens in the collection point for their school. The top six schools with the most goals/tokens will win the goods, up to $10,000 worth for first place. Sponsored by Macarthur Square, the Bulls for Schools program, provides students with a free, active and educational program that focuses on teamwork, communication, physical movement and promoting a healthy lifestyle through football with the help of professional football community coaches. The program is focussed on primary schools in south-west Sydney - including Campbelltown, Camden, Wollondilly and the Southern Highlands. For further information on the Bulls in Schools program, visit https://macarthurfc.com.au/our-community/community-programs

