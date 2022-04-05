news, local-news,

Locals raised almost $20,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation last month in a special World's Greatest Shave event held at Wests League Club. The fun event saw a host of Macarthur community members done their bright blue capes and brave the shave for charity. About half a dozen people shaved, cut or coloured their hair - led by local mum of two and business owner Melissa Woodward - on March 18, raising $18,460. This was the second consecutive year Ms Woodward ran the event through team #ChopItLikeItsHot, after first shaving her head in 2021 just weeks after losing her father Wayne Malone to Leukaemia. "In 2020 my dad was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leumaema and in January 2021 lost his fight as the disease was very aggressive," Ms Woodward said. "At the time, we didn't know what support was available as COVID put up barriers to accessing services. "We worked together as a family to get him from Tahmoor to Liverpool for appointments and regular visits to drop in food, clean clothes and whatever he needed during his hospital stays for chemotherapy. "We realised that other families don't have the ability to get their family members to appointments and therefore rely on the Leukaemia Foundation to provide transport and accommodation, especially if they live in regional areas." Wests staff member Leanne Richmond joined the team this year, wrangling in borther Jamie and Wests Group deputy chairman Paul Lake to take part as well.

Team braves the shave for vital charity