Outback mystery returns with crime author Fleur McDonald's latest thriller. McDonald's popular detective Dave Burrows is back in another appearance, following on from last year's Something to Hide. Burrows has appeared in more than a dozen of the author's rural mysteries, and the newly-released Rising Dust hits especially close to home for the character. After a devastating family tragedy, the detective is crystal clear that his wife Mel is no longer interested in their marriage. But before he can talk it through with her, Burrow's and his partner Bob Holden are sent to investigate a suspected sheep theft at a station north of Carnarvon. They very quickly realise that the crime is more than just a simple case of stock theft. As a ferocious tropical storm floods their airstrip and uncovers more than anyone expected, Burrows and Holden find themselves isolated, outnumbered and in extraordinary danger. Burrows must confront the guilt and trauma of his past before he can move forward - and perhaps, this time, there's no way out. To celebrate the release of Rising Dust, ACM has 10 copies to give away, thanks to our good friends at Allen and Unwin. For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer which Australia mystery still plays on your mind. Entries close Tuesday, April 19. Please read the terms and conditions.

Score copy of latest outback mystery