Movies about the pandemic - do we really need them just yet? We've already had a couple; there was the highly ill-advised and very horrible Michael Bay produced pandemic film Songbird (which is not about our pandemic, but another very similar one) and there was also the quite fun heist comedy Locked Down with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor (fun, but also not really necessary). Now we've got The Bubble, Netflix's foray into COVID comedy. The film is directed by Judd Apatow, the funnyman responsible for Knocked Up, The 40-Year Old Virgin, The King of Staten Island, Trainwreck and more. There's usually something poignant hiding in his comedies, but poignancy will certainly not be found in the latest. The Bubble follows a film cast and crew who are holed up together in a stunning British estate as they attempt to film Cliff Beasts 6 (some sort of second-tier Jurassic Park franchise). Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Leslie Mann (This is 40), David Duchovny (Californication), Iris Apatow (daughter of Judd and Leslie), Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom) and Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) play the actors shooting the film. They have to go through their 14 days quarantine (in luxury suites that look divine), excessive COVID tests, social distancing enforcement and more, and encounter many obstacles along the way. Young Iris Apatow plays a TikTok star who has been thrown into the movie to appeal to the younger crowd - multiple vertical screen dances ensue, while Gillan, Mann and Duchovny are the keepers of the franchise. There are some funny moments throughout but it's mostly just an overly long (it's on the wrong side of two hours) indulgment of celebrity whingeing. Yeah, The Bubble takes multiple stabs at celebrities in general for complaining about how hard they've got it, but it never really overcomes its whiny nature. There are plenty of other notable cameos throughout the film, including Kate McKinnon, John Lithgow, Daisy Ridley, James McAvoy and more. Keep an eye out for the late Dennis Hopper's 19-year-old daughter Galen Hopper in a small role.

