Scream It Out, a mental health benefit concert organised by Sydney-based symphonic-gothic metal band Carmeria, was born from a desire to "provide alternative youth with a safe space to express themselves", says guitarist Jerry Zahija. Zahija and his band ran the first Scream It Out festival at Hurlstone Agricultural High School last year. As well as being a proficient musician, he works as a teacher at school. He said that all proceeds from the event, which will be held on April 23 in the school's Edmondson Hall, will raise funds for Beyond Blue, one of Australia's leading mental health and wellbeing support organisations. Joining Carmeria on the bill will be Gravity Stone, Silvers and The Senior Citizens. There will also be Q&A panels with representatives from Headspace, food trucks, raffles and more. Zahija said the goal of the event was to encourage young folk to express themselves creatively, while also bringing to the fore the importance of mental health and wellbeing. "Having faced my own challenges identifying as queer in high school, I am drawing on my own personal experiences to create an opportunity for further education in the community," he said. "Whilst society has made substantial progress in the acceptance of individuality, there are still many challenges that young people face, particularly when coming to terms with their own identity. "I believe we all have a duty of care to facilitate positive change and acceptance within our own community, and I aim to do that through Scream It Out." Tickets for the festival are on sale now and cost $15. For bookings visit tinyurl.com/4s78umn6.

Hursltone to host second Scream It Out festival for Beyond Blue