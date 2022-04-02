Liberal candidate revealed for Macarthur seat

news, local-news,

The election race in Macarthur has a new contender, with the Liberal party revealing its candidate. The seat is currently safely held by Labor's Dr Michael Freelander, who has held Macarthur since his election in 2016. The Liberals have put forward multicultural community leader Binod Paudel as their candidate for the seat. Mr Paudel, a hotelier turned leadership coach, lives with his wife Gypshouna and their young son Gilon in Minto, which he has called home for the past six years. The candidate says he is keen to support local businesses in the recovery from COVID-19 impacts because he understands what it takes to succeed in business. "Macarthur is a growing region with an exciting future ahead, and we need a local member of Parliament who can be a strong voice in government to deliver the infrastructure, facilities and services that this community needs," Mr Paudel said. "We are ready to be the centre of a post-COVID economic boom, with our local manufacturing and business base able to deliver amazing local opportunities." Appointed as the member of the Non-resident Nepali Association Australia's Policy Institute, Mr Paudel has worked hard to support and promote community harmony and multicultural links - including starting the first local rugby team in his birthplace of Chitwan, Nepal. "I believe that sports help develop discipline, fairness and social cohesion in the community, and help to teach our kids valuable lessons about teamwork and co-operation," he said. "Like many members of this community, I was born overseas, and deeply understand the experience of building a better life for yourself and your family. "If elected, I will be able to represent this very diverse community and its needs in the Morrison Government, and will fight for services our families need and the economic recovery that will help deliver employment opportunities for our kids." The Macarthur seat covers much of the Campbelltown LGA and part of Camden LGA. The seat was held by Liberal members between 1996 and 2013.

