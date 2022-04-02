Works start on Oran Park Leisure Centre

news, local-news,

Work has begun on Oran Park's $60 million new leisure centre. The first sod was turned on the project this week, with representatives of Camden Council on hand to mark the occasion. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli was joined by councillors Usha Dommaraju and Cindy Cagney to kick off proceedings. "What an exciting start to the week," Cr Fedeli posted on Facebook on Monday. "Today marked the official commencement of the construction of the new Oran Park Leisure Centre "The $63.3 million project, to be delivered in partnership with Greenfields Development Company, will be a multipurpose sport and recreation facility including the Camden area's first 50-metre indoor swimming pool." The centre, located at 74 Central Avenue, is due to be complete in September 2024. Oran Park Leisure Centre will include: Cr Fedeli said the project was an exciting addition to the Oran Park Civic Precinct which already includes council's Administration Building and the Oran Park Library. Greenfields Development Company general manager Mick Owens said it was fantastic to work on another community facility in Oran Park. "This is another exciting facility coming to life in the Oran Park town centre," he said. "We are very grateful for the working collaboration with Camden Council in delivering this Leisure Centre." The main works will be tendered by the council in the near future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/6f793db1-a7ce-45f9-b2bc-26d12a7fb7c4.jpg/r5_106_2044_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg