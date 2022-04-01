Worst game of NRL we've seen for years

news, local-news,

If you were watching the NRL last night, you could have been forgiven for thinking April Fools came a day early. Because surely, that display of alleged 'rugby league' was a prank. There was no way two professional football sides - the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans - could have performed so badly. As error upon error upon error was committed before my eyes, I couldn't help but wonder what sins I'd committed to deserve such torture. From the opening moments, everything about the clash at Cbus Super Stadium was a joke. James Tamou and Joe Ofahengaue were early offenders, seeming to drop/spill/stuff up everything they touched. Their Titans counterparts weren't much better - Toby Sexton struggled with his duties and the blonde mop of Patrick Herbert was going everywhere, but getting nowhere. Then Tyrone Peachey was sent to the bin for (an arguably minor) second go offence. You'd think the Titans would have taken that opportunity to break open the Tigers' defence and score a try, but no. In fact, it seemed that no tries would be scored at all in the entire 80 minutes. And that was nearly the case. The Gold Coast team took the early lead, slotting a penalty goal - the obvious decision to break the duck egg deadlock at the time. But the Tigers matched for a 2-2 halftime score, then followed that up with two more penalty goals. There will be debate over whether the second goal should have been taken, or if they should have taken the tap and pushed for a try. I tend to think whatever decision they made would have been the wrong one. Because every single thing that happened out on that field last night was wrong. I can think of only two plays that weren't abysmal - David Fifita made a little bit of ground while carrying several defenders, and David Nofoaluma made a break and came within a couple of metres of the tryline. In the end all one could do was laugh as the Titans, with the clock rapidly approaching zero, put up a kick and Jock Madden, still only young but surely traumatised from the affair, came away with the ball in his own in-goal, but didn't manage to ground it. A few bounces later, and AJ Brimson put fingers to the Steeden and the first try was added to the scoresheet. The Titans celebrated like they'd won a premiership. The Tigers looked like they'd lost one. In a game where both teams did absolutely everything they could to lose, somehow the Tigers managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. But hey, at least coach Madge Maguire liked what he saw, telling the press he was happy coaching his squad, seeing what they could do in the adversity they faced (entirely of their own making) and how their performance was indicative of what they could do. Yeah, I think so too Madge - absolutely nothing. He must've been watching a different game.

