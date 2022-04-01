Popular festival to make return soon

news, local-news,

It's time to come alive! Ingleburn Alive will return to the streets once again this year. The popular festival in the north of Campbelltown will see people take to the CBD to enjoy festivities, food and family time. The sounds of live music and a carnival atmosphere will be on the menu as the event hits Oxford Road, Macquarie Road and Nardoo Street on Saturday, April 30 from 3pm-9pm. Ingleburn Alive will bring vibrant stage entertainment, a variety of foods and market stalls and kids' activities to the suburb. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said the festival would be a fantastic celebration for residents in Ingleburn and across the Campbelltown local government area who stop by for a visit. "Ingleburn Alive always promises to be a great day our for everyone in our community, so it's exciting that we're able to bring the festival back this year," he said. "There'll be a great variety of entertainment on offer to create a family-focussed atmosphere in the heart of Ingleburn CBD." Performers, entertainment and activities will be announced in the lead-up to the event. Expressions of interest are currently open for stallholders who want to be part of the event closed on Monday, March 28. Learn more about the festival at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/3843bbed-2e0e-4eb3-a005-806aaac50ccd.jpg/r0_515_6720_4312_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg