Score tickets to movie where Nicolas Cage plays Nicolas Cage

The man, the myth, the meme, the legend - Nicolas Cage is back with his most Nicolas Cage role yet: Nicolas Cage. The Oscar-winning American actor plays himself in the new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent - and to celebrate its release, we've got 10 in-season double passes to give away. The film sees Cage take up an offer to appear at an uber-rich super-fan's birthday party. But things, of course, go awry and descend into action movie madness. The creatively unfulfilled and nearly broke fictionalised version of Cage must channel the spirit of his most famous characters to save himself and his loved ones - and help the US authorities. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones), Tiffany Haddish (The Kitchen) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project). The film is in cinemas on April 21. For your chance to win one of 10 in-season double passes, thanks to Australian Community Media's good friends at StudioCanal, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer what you think the ultimate Nicolas Cage movie moment is, and why. Entries close Tuesday, April 12. Please read the terms and conditions.

