Mixed reaction to Federal budget

news, local-news,

The Federal Budget released this week has been touted as the way to reduce cost of living. But, expectedly, it has been met with both praise and scepticism across political lines. Hume MP Angus Taylor said infrastructure funding and cuts at the bowser were big wins for locals, while Macarthur MP Dr Michael Freelander said the delayed focus on cost of living was just a "political ploy". Mr Taylor said residents in Hume and south-west Sydney felt the pressure of raising petrol prices. "This Budget is all about reducing those cost of living pressures that I know many are feeling right now," he said. "We are reducing the fuel excise by 22 cents per litre for the next six months - this is something that will be very real for families and businesses in my electorate as they get out and about, and they'll start to notice the saving next time they go and fill up." He said the Budget reflected "record levels of investment in Hume" infrastructure, at just above $4 billion. "That's delivering projects like the Picton Bypass and Picton Road projects announced earlier this week," Mr Taylor said. "We've also committed $6.5 million to upgrade the intersection of Camden Valley Way and Hilder Street in Camden "We'll see further investment in the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program. Past phases of this program have delivered upgrades to the play equipment at Macarthur Park in Camden and upgrades to Finns Road at Menangle. "This funding injection supports our hard-working local councils and means even more funding for upgrades to local roads, bike paths, community halls, playgrounds, parks and sports facilities." Dr Freelander, however, was critical of the Budget and said demonstrated a mere attempt to "buy votes ahead of an election". He said the government was amassing a trillion dollars in debt while 'ignoring community projects'. "If the Coalition as serious about addressing the rising cost of living, they wouldn't have been keeping wages deliberately low for years now," Dr Freelander said. "Macarthur residents deserve a pay rise, and the rhetoric coming from the Coalition is insulting to local families who have been doing it tough." Dr Freelander said figures from the Parliamentary Library showed "cost of living has soared" since 2013. He said: "After almost a decade in office, it is nice to see that the Coalition recognises that the rising cost of living is a real issue," Dr Freelander said. "If they truly cared about our future prosperity, they would fund the projects our community desperately needs such as a rail line to the airport, instead of pork-barrelling taxpayers' money to shore up votes in marginal seats."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/fa94d539-3f9f-4138-9511-1dbba0171019.jpg/r0_291_6000_3681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg