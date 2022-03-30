news, local-news,

Murder Mysteries, creative writing workshops, Anime and Manga Appreciation Club and a street dance event in the newly installed Forum Q creative space are just some of the highlights of Campbelltown's Youth Week program. Running April 4-14, this year's theme 'It's up to YOU' speaks to the importance of empowering young people by sharing creative experiences and developing connections. "This is an opportunity to celebrate the resilience and individuality of our young people and a way for them to feel empowered to explore their interests with this diverse program of events," Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said. "Whether you're into dance, art, music, food, gaming or cinema there's something for you to attend. "It's important for us to have an ongoing dialogue with our young people, and so we want to hear their big ideas for change."

Youth week will have plenty for all in Campbelltown