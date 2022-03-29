The daring domestic: 5 exciting holiday ideas within Australia

This is branded content.



Australia is a beautiful country. Each state boasts a unique identity with various interesting and exhilarating activities to enjoy.



As we reach a state of covid normal, it's time to return to travel. But, why cross countries when you can have an adventure with half the air time getting there? Join us as we detail some of the most exciting activities to undertake in our very own home.

Great excitement at the Great Barrier Reef

If ever there was a discussion about iconic Australian holiday destinations, the Great Barrier Reef is never left off the list and lucky for you there are plenty of holiday packages within Australia to get you there.



The extraordinary location is both beautiful and exhilarating. As you swim around the natural wonder you're surrounded by rare fish and sea creatures.



This is an absolute treat for the senses; target your inner child and turn yourself into a mermaid in your mind as you swim around the attraction, bathing in all the stunning sights and sounds.

Find fun with these theme parks

If you're looking for somewhere fast-paced and daring to spend your next holiday, you do not need to look any further than the Gold Coast's very own theme parks.



The three parks hone in on different thrills. Sea World is fantastic for those with younger children as the park still has plenty of adventures whilst also providing fun and fulfilling educational presentations for young children.



WetNWild up's the thrills a little more with wild water rapids and scream-inducing slides; this one is fantastic for the whole family. No matter how brave you think you are you'll still be shrieking as you're swept away in true adrenaline-inducing rides.



Finally, there is Movie World. Last, but certainly not least, this theme park has double the trouble due to the hair raising rollercoasters it boasts, but also for the nostalgia-fest it will no doubt induce in you. The park showcases many famous films from Scooby Doo to Batman, meaning anyone in the family can be entertained.



It's also a must to check out some of the spine chilling spooks and wild rides. The Scooby Doo ride has long been a favourite amongst parents and children alike. The ride is equal parts fun and goofy, yet exhilarating with its sharp turns and super speed as you race through Spooky Island castle. After a few days here you won't want to leave.

Hop over to Lucky Bay

If your idea of excitement is to wander around soaking up Australia's natural beauty whilst also getting to experience some of our true locals, then hop on over to Lucky Bay to spot the kangaroos.



Inside Cape Le Grand National Park, Western Australia nestles Lucky Bay; this beautiful beach with pristine sand and clear blue water is enough to make you stay forever.



However, it will be more of a feast for the senses when the true attraction hops out. Lucky Bay is home to many of our kangaroos. Though they are still wild animals, many have been known to come close and show friendliness to tourists.



As they are now used to people and therefore are not easily spooked, a rare sight by these beautiful but feared marsupials. The photos will be completely worth it, just don't show any of your overseas friends or family unless you want to exacerbate the idea that we ride kangaroos to work.

Hike to the top of the harbour bridge

If you call Australia home, it may be likely you haven't done the Sydney Harbour Bridge walk. Although this famous climb is popular amongst tourists, it is often forgotten about by the locals, despite the amazing view and exciting experience.



The bridge walk is an exhilarating trip to the top of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge, taking you to see breathtaking views and testing that fear of heights you've got. Overlook sights of sparkling blue water, or the stunning cityscape and enjoy the rewards of conquering your fear.

Test your endurance by diving with Sharks

If you're looking to test out your adrenaline endurance then shark cage diving is the holiday idea for you.



This unconventional, underwater adventure places you in a cage and plunges you under the water to be used as shark bate, don't worry not actual shark bate, however, it can feel like that as you get up close and personal with the stars of jaws in front of your face.



Face your fears of being fish food and live to tell the tale for years to come. Bonus points if you choose to go with your fiance or friend, and take the ultimate relationship endurance test, good luck.

Australia is a beautiful country with so much to see in our backyard and beyond. Ranging from the city streets of Melbourne, the dazzling sights of Sydney and the wondrous nature in our bush, there is truly something for everyone.



So whether you're thrill-seeking by slipping under the sea and in with the sharks, or hopping over to Lucky Bay to spot a kangaroo, or maybe you're skipping the sites in favour of a fun day out at the Gold Coast's famous theme parks? Whatever you choose to do and wherever you choose to go, you're sure to have a spectacular holiday.