The Camden Rams will kick off its 2022 season with a local derby match against the Campbelltown Harlequins on Saturday. The Rams will be celebrating its 'Back to Camden Day' to open the season against the cross town rivals and are excited for the event. They are encouraging people to get out and support the club, catch up with old friends and cheer on the Rams. This year the club are stepping it up a notch with the introduction of its Exclusive Old Boys Marquee. It will be $80 per person and includes a four hour drinks package, entry to the field side marquee and Lunch. To book a ticket to the marquee, visit: tinyurl.com/ye5w5r4t or sign up on Rugby Xplorer as a Camden Rugby Old Boys Member and a ticket is included. The Rams and Harlequins will clash on Saturday, April 2, from 1pm-5pm at Camden Rugby Park.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/7a376858-eaa9-4e4a-ac47-9b54382c67fb.jpeg/r957_307_4896_2533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg