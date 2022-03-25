Expo for people with low vision heading to Campbelltown

news, local-news,

People living with low vision or blindness have many aids available to them which they might not even know about. That's why Quantum is holding a Sight Support Expo at Campbelltown Catholic Club next month. The event is designed so people with poor and low vision, or blindness, can learn more about the products which can aid and assist them. Quantum is a registered charity, and the event is merely a showcase of items which could be useful to people who experience low vision, Jeff Landers said. "We provide aids for people who have low vision or are blind," he said. "Low vision is where glasses or contacts don't help anymore. Because of COVID people who need assistance haven't been able to get Quantum to learn about these products in the last couple of years. "It's been alright if you're sighted, because you can just jump on a Zoon, but when you have trouble seeing things it's not as easy. "We'll have all our low vision aids set up on tables so people can come in and have a browse, feel out the items with no pressure. "We're not trying to see them anything, this isn't about consultations, it just walking around, asking questions and seeing what's available." Mr Landers said some of the vision aids included electronic magnifiers which could make life a lot easier for people with low vision. He said standard magnifiers were set at a particularly magnification - say, for example, two times magnified - and could not be adjusted. But electronic magnifiers could go from two times to up to 30 times magnification in the same device. "You can adjust the power as needed, and also invert the colours," Mr Landers said. "If you're looking at a newspaper, it's always black ink on white paper. But that can be hard for some people with low vision to see. So these magnifiers can change that to white writing on black paper, or red on yellow, yellow on blue. "You can adjust it to your individual needs." Mr Landers said there were also products for your everyday, out-and-about use, and then larger products for reading at home. "Imagine trying to cook a frozen dinner, for instance, and you can't read how long it's supposed to be heated up for," he said. "There are products that can help with that." Mr Landers said a lot of products had been released in the last couple of years. He said people who hadn't been able to reach out to low vision specialists in that time, or were only recently diagnosed, might not know the scope of the products available to help. "If you or a loved one, a family member, have trouble reading books, magazines, newspapers, food packets, menus in restaurants and all the other things in the day-to-day that we all take for granted, there is something to help you, so come along and have a look," Mr Landers said. "If your optometrist can't make your glasses better for you, we've got something to help." The free event will be held at Campbelltown Catholic Club on Thursday, April 7 from 10.30am to 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/bee931c4-2dc6-4048-beb1-f62a9f509253.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg