Why I'm still looking forward to the Oscars

Ever since I was a kid, I always loved awards shows. Whether they were kitschy like the Logies, slightly more professional like the ARIAs or the big guns like the Golden Globes and the Oscars. There's a line in Schitt's Creek where Alexis asks Moira what her favourite season is. She answers 'awards' and I have to agree. But in recent years there's been a lot of talk about the Oscars not being relevant anymore. In times of pandemic, war, just awful stuff all around, people say it doesn't seem right to be holding a big, glitzy, excessive celebration of rich people. The Golden Globes (awards presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to the best TV and film projects from the previous year) didn't even have a televised ceremony this year after US TV stations and the film industry boycotted the group for lack of appropriate representation, among other things. And last year's Oscars was one of the worst in (my) living memory - the somewhat socially distanced event was held in an old LA train station and the whole affair was hugely lacklustre. Producers even rearranged the order of the awards so best picture, usually the final award, was named before best actor, with the expectation that the trophy would go to the late Chadwick Boseman for his work on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. But it instead went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father. A fizzer of an ending if ever there was one. But this year the Oscars are back in all their glory. The celebrities will be out in force - a hoorah for the red carpet fashion starved among us - and we can celebrate again. I personally think these events are great. Art - specifically movies and TV - have helped us hugely through this pandemic. Imagine going through the past couple of years, going through lockdowns, without having access to movies and TV. It's a frightening thought. So bring on the celebrations. I'll be cheering for our Aussie nominees, Nicole Kidman and Kodi Smit-McPhee, plus folks who worked on the hotly favoured Netflix film The Power of the Dog (I can't say I particularly enjoyed it, but the cinematography was stunning), directed by Kiwi Jane Campion. I'd also love to see Jessica Chastain win a statue, even if The Eyes of Tammy Faye made me want to claw my own eyes out (her acting was superb, however). And I'd also be happy enough if Kirsten Dunst scored a a best supporting Oscar of her own after all these years in the biz, but I think Ariana DeBose is a shoo-in (deservedly so) for her work in West Side Story. On the male acting front, it's looking a lot like Will Smith will score his first Oscar for King Richard. I'm as much of a Will fan as the next girl, but I reckon Andrew Garfield delivered a better performance in tick, tick...boom!. And the Best Picture? It's anyone's game this year. It really feels like there isn't a stand out favourite. I've only seen six of the 10 nominees, but I'd put my money on one of these three taking home a shiny statue: Belfast, CODA or The Power of the Dog. The Oscars hit Aussie screens on Monday, March 28.

