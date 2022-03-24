Score tickets to Sydney Hotshots in Campbelltown

news, local-news,

Summer might be behind us, but things will be heating up at Campbelltown RSL Club next week. The Sydney Hotshots are back in town with their popular show, and we've got three exclusive double passes to give away to lucky winners. The two-hour production promises to be a visual feast, choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals. Audience members will be plucked from their chairs for a turn on stage in the interactive Secret Fantasies Tour production. It features dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics and, of course, stripping. The Hotshots themselves are put through an 'intensive Hotshots bootcamp' and come from careers as tradies, cops, farmers and even firemen. The event is hosted by Paul Reynolds, an original Manpower Australia cast member. Catch Sydney Hotshots at Campbelltown RSL on Saturday, April 2 from 7.30pm. Tickets start at $35. Australia Community Media has three double passes to give away to the show. For your chance to win, simply fill out the form below and tell us in 25 words or fewer why you want to see the show. Entries close Thursday, March 31. Winners will be contacted on Friday, April 1. Please read the terms and conditions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/b65136fd-b847-4f6e-b531-e3be6493b379.jpg/r11_419_4784_3116_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg