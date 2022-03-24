Bulls to wear special jersey in Sony Foundation partnership

news, local-news,

Macarthur FC will run out in special jerseys this weekend in partnership with the Sony Foundation. The Bulls are raising awareness of the foundation, which runs a Chlidren's Holiday Camp Program where high school and university students care for children with disability over four das and four nights, giving their parents some respite. And it's not jus the players who can support the Sony Foundation with these jerseys - they're also available for fans to purchase. Each special jersey bought will see $10 donated to the Sony Foundaition. The collaboration between the Bulls and the Sony Foundation aims to improve young Australians' health and wellbeing through positive experiences and social change in areas underfunded by society. The Sony Camps are provided at no cost to the families and help fill a gap in affordable overnight respite care for children with disability. The camps are hosted at schools and universities across the country. Macarthur FC's fundraising will help fund a camp in Sydney this year. Camden mayor Therese Fedeli praised the partnership. "The Sony Children's Camp is such a special program and the lasting impact it has on everyone involved is truly amazing," she said. "I encourage schools in our area to look into the program and become involved "Congratulations to the Macarthur Bulls for being such strong supporters of this worthy cause." Macarthur FC will play Melbourne City on Saturday, March 26 at Campbelltown Sports Stadium from 7.45pm. Learn more at macarthurfc.com.au.

