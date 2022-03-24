Former Campbelltown mayor Paul Hawker dies after battle with brain cancer

news, local-news,

Former Campbelltown mayor Paul Hawker died this week after a battle with brain cancer. The 74-year-old died on Monday. Mr Hawker served the community as a Campbelltown councillor for 12 years between 2004 and 2016. His family revealed the sad news in a post on Mr Hawker's Facebook page. "The Hawker family is sad to announce the passing of Paul Hawker," the post said. "A funeral service will be held on March 31 at 11.30am at St Peter's Anglican Church, 5 Howe Street, Campbelltown. "The service will be livestreamed, details to follow." A private burial will follow the funeral, followed by a public reception at Campbelltown Arts Centre. "The family has requested remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Care2Cure," the post finished. Campbelltown MP Greg Warren paid tribute to Mr Hawker in Parliament on Tuesday. "It is with great sadness that I advise the House of the passing of Paul Wayne Hawker, who was not only a constituent in Campbelltown but a former mayor of Campbelltown and a Vietnam veteran," Mr Warren said. "Paul was a good man - he was not just someone who loved Campbelltown, he loved his family. "He was passionate about what we needed in our area, and he remained as such. "Whether it was in service to his country or his community, Paul always put everyone else first. "I am so disappointed that I did not get the opportunity to catch up with him before his passing. "We, as a city, are lesser without him." Mr Hawker started his military career in Vietnam as a Lance Corporal, service number 1202380. He served in Vietnam from May 17, 1970 to June 1, 1971 with the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Australian Regiment. Mr Hawker was involved with a number of local organisations, including the Rotary Club of Campbelltown and the United Hospital Auxiliary Campbelltown Branch. He was also the former president of the Macarthur Regional Organisation of Councils. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Rotary club member and past president Paul Hawker," Campbelltown Rotary posted on Facebook. "Paul spent his life in the service of Australia and his local community, from his days in the army to the mayor of Campbelltown and serving on countless community boards and service clubs. "Our deepest condolences to his wife Sigrid and his entire family. "This is a huge loss to our clubs and the Campbelltown community."

