Electrical kiosk fire extinguished at Gregory Hills

news, local-news,

Fire and Rescue NSW crews saved Gregory Hills properties from flames early this morning. The crews were sent to the suburb shortly after 3am after receiving multiple calls that an electrical kiosk was alight. Crews from St Andrews and Narellan fire stations responded. They arrived to find the kiosk on Myrtle Street involved in fire. The crews deployed protective 'water curtains' to protect the adjoining properties. They isolated power and doused the flames to extinguish the blaze. The Triple Zero (000) service is the quickest way to get the right resources from emergency services to help you. It should be used to contact Police, Fire or Ambulance services in life-threatening or time-critical situations.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/81a05ef3-2170-4613-95bf-e603db8aadd3.jpg/r0_61_1806_1081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg