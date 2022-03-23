Sebastian has his eyes on the future

news, local-news,

He's only small, but Sebastian Onate-Henriquez is thinking big. The Menangle Park seven-year-old has an enterprising spirit, and has started his own sustainable clothing company that is doing good in the world. And this hard work has seen the youngster named a winner of the Westpac Youth Impact Challenge. The challenge is a nationwide initiative for kids aged 7-21 who solve problems in their local communities through innovative business or social change ideas. For his hard work, Sebastian has even scored a laptop. Sebastian's business is called The Earth is My Place. He sells t-shirts printed with his own designs which are made from sustainable and recycled materials. Money from every item sold is sent to Trees for the Future, an organisation which plants trees in the developing world. Sebastian first started thinking about the environment - and humans' impact on it - when he saw a news report about a stranded echidna when he was five years old. "The echidna was floating on a mattress and had to be rescued," he said. "It was because of climate change that there was a flood, and our animals were getting sick. "I wanted to find a way to help save our planet." Mum Andrea Henriquez said Sebastian stayed passionate about saving animals in the years later, so she helped him map out what he wanted to do to make a difference. "He draws his designs on paper, there's nine designs now, and with my husband's help we put the design on the computer and print it out for the t-shirt," she said. "For him, the most important thing is to keep planting trees, that's why he's doing all this. The trees are planted in Africa, where there's lots of deforestation. We send the money and they plant it in the most needed areas. "But it's more than just planting the trees, it's also helping the poor people. Trees for the Future hires them and they plant the trees, so it helps the economy as the country as well, it helps to fight poverty and climate change in one." Ms Henriquez said she was "really, really proud" of her son's work. "When he was five one day he just drew a picture with a message to save the planet and have clean air," she said. "I said, that's nice, maybe one day you can do that. I kept the drawing and still have it two years later. "Everything is his creation, the name, the drawings. "He's always trying to find ways to tell people to take care of our planet and for the animals not to disappear. That is the thing he worries about the most." With kids like Sebastian leading the way, it's easy to imagine a better future.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/754699e7-80ea-43ec-a16f-4c0339ae4794.jpg/r0_231_4896_2997_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg