Swim lessons a life-saver

Xuan Phan was scared as flood waters rushed towards her, but she knew what to do. The 67-year-old has never been a swimmer. She had only ever taken four lessons. But she remembered Melissa Corby's face when she told her what to do in the water during those lessons. The Leumeah resident was shocked when flood waters entered the home she shares with her son during the flood event earlier this month. Their property backs onto a creek, and during last year's rain event, water entered the backyard. But this time it came into the house. "I couldn't believe it when the water came in the house," Ms Phan said. "It was very, very quick. It was over the fence. "About 11pm, nearly midnight, I came down to the first flood to check on the water out the back. I was just standing in my house but the water came so quick. "I just forgot everything except [Melissa's] face in my head." Ms Phan, an immigrant from Vietnam, said she had "very poor English" so she had to play close attention to Ms Corby's face to understand her instructions during her lessons. She remembered Ms Corby telling her how to breathe in the water, so she stayed calm, didn't let the fear get to her, and made her way through the water to the stairs so she could call her son. "I tried to calm down, and forget about being scared," Ms Phan said. "I have a heart problem, so maybe if I don't remember Mel, I could fall down. "I have five children, but at that time I forget about my children and just remembered her." Ms Phan's friends didn't understand why she wanted to learn how to swim. "My friends say to me, 'we are very old, why are you learning to swim, what for'," she said. "We just stay home, we don't go to the beach or on a ferry. "And I believed them, so I decided to stay studying with Mel. I learn very slow. "But I just stayed home - the water came to see me, I didn't go to the water." Ms Corby, who teaches at Aquafit in Campbelltown, said she was so proud of Ms Phan's courage and presence of mind to use her swimming lessons and find safety. "I'm amazed, she's an inspiration," Ms Corby said. "She did extremely well. It can be scary at first, being in the water on your own. But she learned how to balance and only four lessons got her through. "She knew not to panic and that she'd be okay, even though it was dark and she couldn't see. "I'm so proud. It tells me that what I've been doing is right and it helped in this traumatic situation." Ms Phan's situation has spurred all five of her children, and four of her friends, to get swimming lessons. Her children learned to swim when they were babies, but are getting refreshers after being inspired by their mother. She is "still very sad" about the damage and loss of items in their home, but Ms Phan's children have told her not to worry. "When I came here we were very poor," she said. "We had no money, not enough food to eat. But now all my children have good jobs and we are normal. "They say to me 'don't worry about the money, it's okay, don't be sad - we are alive'." Ms Phan wonders how she is still alive. Her experience in flood waters is far from the only dangerous situation she's encountered. Growing up as a girl during the Vietnam War, Ms Phan remembers waking up one day to her mother pulling her own out of bed. The New Year truce had been broken, and soldiers were firing on their community. They hid in a tunnel, and when she resurfaced her bed was blown into tiny pieces. She also recalls walking to school with a friend during the war. They heard the sound of incoming shelling and her friend was killed. "She was right next to me," Ms Phan said. "My uniform was white, but it turned red. How am I still here?" Ms Corby is encouraging anyone who hasn't learnt to swim to seek out lessons and prepare themselves. She said there were many benefits to swimming, including increased mobility.

