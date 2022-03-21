100 reasons to celebrate at Pembroke Lodge

news, local-news,

It was lights, camera, action at Pembroke Lodge last week when Una Lucas celebrated her 100th birthday. The Minto aged care facility rolled out the red carpet - literally - to mark the occasion as family, friends and staff all joined in the celebrations. Howard Lucas, the birthday girl's son, said Pembroke Lodge staff went above and beyond to make the day special. "It was really good," he said. "It surprised me how much work they put in to make it such a good turnout. They really went to a lot of trouble. "Pembroke Lodge is fantastic. They've always been on top of things. The only complaint Mum's ever had is that they feed her too much. They're a big family there." Mr Lucas said his mother had a great time at her party and was surprised to see everyone. Mrs Lucas was born on March 15, 1922 in a country town between Bathurst and Cowra called Carcoar, where she lived on her family's sharefarm. She was one of seven children, and is now the last surviving sibling. Her large family moved around a to different farms, Mr Lucas said, sometimes in very small houses. "In one place her bedroom had a dirt floor," he said. "And she would ride a horse to school. "Mum looked after her mother who was in a wheelchair from her 30s until she passed away at 50. She was her main carer. It was pretty tough to push that wooden wheelchair through the paddocks." Mrs Lucas came to Sydney just before the start of the Second World War. When war broke out, she got a job with the AWA, putting radios together for the war effort. She met to future husband, George, in about 1948 or 1949, and the pair were married in 1950. Son Rodney was born in 1951, followed by Howard in 1954. George Lucas was "a fanatic about football", his son said, and played first grade for Western Suburbs. His fervour for the game didn't spill to the rest of the family. "He pushed my brother into it a little bit, and one game he scored a try, ran half the field to get there, came back and said 'are you satisfied now', and that was the end of that," Mr Lucas remembered. The love of sports wasn't lost though, and Mrs Lucas loved to play tennis in the early years of her marriage. Mr Lucas remembered watching his mother play before he went to school. "Mum was a mad gardener and always loved to be in the garden," he said. "Even now she'll see a flower and always has to comment how beautiful it is. "She would see a particular tree she liked and she'd give it a cuddle." Mrs Lucas' secret to a long life is to work hard and never shy away from the elbow grease. In her life she's worked on farms, with the AWA, in a fruit shop and cleaned houses. Mrs Lucas spent decades living in the St George area, in Bexley North and Hurstville, before settling at Pembroke Lodge. She has one grandchild by blood, and is step grandmother to four other children on Mr Lucas' wife's side. Happy 100th birthday Una Lucas!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/ca283d58-4699-4cdf-af61-32751c316fc0.jpg/r0_231_1330_982_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg