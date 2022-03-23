allcare, seniors festival, aged care, respite care, in-home care

There are many options available for those older Australians looking for in-home care services. While the process itself can be arduous and complex, deciding on a trusted provider can be even more daunting. At Allcare, customer service is at the centre of everything they do. "When we decided to start Allcare, we committed to providing high-quality home care that puts the client at the centre of everything that we do," co-founder and chief client officer Deanna Maunsell said. "Our clients' goals became our goals. We listened to what they wanted and made every effort to meet their needs. We became another family member they could rely on with our '24-hour on call' that came to help, no matter what." At Allcare, person-centred care involves seeking out, and understanding what is important to clients, fostering trust, being responsive, establishing mutual respect and working together to share decisions and plan care. Their fee structure means that clients are able to use their Federal Government support, both Home Care Packages (HCP) and Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP), to access extra services that many other aged care providers do not offer. They also charge the lowest package management fees in the region, and have a low standard hourly rate. "We are continually looking to technology to help us improve safety and work on how to reduce our prices without impacting quality," Ms Maunsell said. "We listen and react to our clients' needs and wants, from walking the dog to washing caravans. "One of the most rewarding things our clients and their loved ones say to us is that they wish they had Allcare in their lives sooner. "We know we're making an impact on the lives of our clients, and their loved ones. That is why everyone at Allcare comes to work every single day." The team at Allcare are looking forward to celebrating Seniors Festival 2022 in a big way. They are inviting seniors in the community, along with their family and friends, to join the at some free community events. For more information visit allcare.org.au/seniorsfestival2022.

At Allcare the staff are more like part of the family

"One of the most rewarding things our clients and their loved ones say to us is that they wish they had Allcare in their lives sooner.

"We know we're making an impact on the lives of our clients, and their loved ones. That is why everyone at Allcare comes to work every single day." The team at Allcare are looking forward to celebrating Seniors Festival 2022 in a big way.

They are inviting seniors in the community, along with their family and friends, to join the at some free community events. For more information visit allcare.org.au/seniorsfestival2022.