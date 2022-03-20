Harmony Day fun at Ed.Square

news, local-news,

Edmondson Park's Ed.Square shopping village marked Harmony Day on Saturday with a range of activities, including Bollywood dancing, balloon-twisting and face-painting. Free Harmony Day activities for the community were held between Friday and Sunday, while dining offers celebrating the diverse range of cuisines on Eat Street are also in place until March 28. A selection of restaurants taking part have signature menu items offering a $20 main meal and a drink for $20 for adults, or $10 for children. Amanda Whittle, Senior Centre Manager, Frasers Property Australia, says the local community has been very enthusiastic about dining out and supporting the local retail and hospitality businesses within the centre. "Cultural dining is what Ed.Square does best, so what better way to bring our community together than through a shared love of food," she said. "We wanted to give back by bringing the centre to life with an array of exciting activations coupled with great dining offers for everyone to enjoy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/17a9f183-febf-4b14-a52c-bfaa885ded05.jpg/r120_514_4603_3047_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg