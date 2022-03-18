'Handmade and Homegrown' market in Campbelltown

news, local-news,

Artisan goods, fresh produce, live music, workshops, face painting, sweet treats and giveaways will all be part of Campbelltown's first city-based markets this Sunday. The fun event will be held between 8.30am and 1pm, March 20, on Lithgow Street, Campbelltown. 'Handmade and Homegrown Markets On Q' will be the first in a series of monthly markets held on Lithgow Street, the grounds of Glenalvon House and surrounding the Forum Q creative space in the heart of Campbelltown's main street. More than 40 local Macarthur stall holders will be available to peruse, offering a mix of fresh produce and artisan crafts items including fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, sweets, breads, gourmet cakes, honey, jams, pickles, relishes, marinades and sauces, art prints, jewellery, macramé hangings, handmade knitted toys, resin home décor, candles, clothing and accessories, dried floral arrangements, bath and shower products and sustainability products. People can pick up a coffee and a bite to eat from any of the surrounding cafes or restaurants on Queen Street and Lithgow Street or from Macarthur Scouts NSW. The grounds of Glenalvon house will be open for attendees to sit on the lawn and enjoy their coffee or morning tea while listening to live music and enjoying yard games. To accommodate the open street nature of this event, some roads in the Campbelltown CBD will be closed to cars and traffic from 6am to 3pm on the event day including: People can also visit a pop up community engagement stand and photo booth to have their say on the changes happening in the Queen Street Precinct and to snap a fun photo. Handmade and Homegrown Markets will continue on Sunday 10 April and Sunday 15 May. This event is proudly funded by the NSW government's 'The Festival of Place- Open Streets' program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/ae24ebfb-32b9-4cd6-8245-258df62b1c01.jpg/r0_179_6000_3569_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

'Handmade and Homegrown' market in Campbelltown