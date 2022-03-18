COVID career change: from cooking to panel beating

news, local-news,

Nikola Radulovic was used to using his hands to craft delicious meals, but now he's getting them dirty in a completely different field. The 49-year-old Edensor Park resident used a TAFE NSW Mature Age Workers' Scholarship to earn his Certificate II in Automotive Body Repair Technology at Campbelltown TAFE. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 49-year-old to reevaluate his career path. He had been a hospitality worker when the pandemic struck, working as a cook. But the TAFE education helped Mr Radulovic follow another of his passions and prove you're never too old to start a new career. "Not long after I lost my job, two years ago, I saw TAFE NSW was offering Mature Age Workers' Scholarships," he said. "I'm over 35 so I was eligible and enrolled in the Certificate II Automotive Repair Technology course. "This course showed me I had made the right decision to switch careers. I was becoming qualified with the skills I needed to land a job in a different industry and as a bonus it wasn't costing my anything to start." Apart from his passion for cooking, Mr Radulovic's other interest had always been restoring cars. He had already completely restored a 1969 Camaro Chevrolet before completing his training to become a panel beater. "I was enjoying learning new techniques and formalising the skills I already had in relation to automotive body repair," Mr Radulovic said. "After enrolling at TAFE NSW, I realised I was being taught by teachers who had strong industry connections and years of industry experience. I knew that with their industry connections and hands-on skills, I'd have a better chance at landing a job through my studies." Mr Radulovic's teachers were impressed with his work and through their industry connections helped him gain an apprenticeship. "I'm in my second year of an apprenticeship and working at Wpark Smash Repairs," he said. "I'm boosting my Certificate II qualification by studying Certificate III in Automotive Body Repair Technology and Certificate III in Automotive Refinishing Technology at TAFE NSW Campbelltown." An increase in the number of cars on Australian roads coupled with an increase in the size of the population aged between 18 and 25 is forecast to support demand for the skills Mr Radulovic is learning. TAFE NSW Teacher Carl Tinsley said advancements in technology meant thar spray painting and refinishing had come a long way from a time when it was viewed as "dirty old industry where you're stuck down the back working in a cloud of overspray". "That's definitely not the case," Mr Tinsley said. "It's a very technology-heavy industry now. We teach students using the latest ultraviolet primers and use gas-fired infrared which can dry a car's pain in under 10 minutes. Also, modern cars are using advanced materials so it's an exciting and high-tech industry to be in. "For example, modern cars have loads of sensors for safety and parking. There's a lot of skill required to be able to paint over them without interfering with their operation. These are the types of skills we teach our apprentices at TAFE NSW. It's leading-edge stuff and it continues to evolve."

