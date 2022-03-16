Fire crews battle house fire at Ingleburn

news, local-news,

Firefighters worked hard overnight to contain a housefire at an Ingleburn property. Fire and Rescue NSW crews bravely conducted search and rescue operations inside the flaming home on Piggott Way, but found the house was unoccupied at the time. Crews from St Andrews and Seven Hills (standing by at the Macquarie Fields station) attended the scene about 8pm on Tuesday night after receiving Triple Zero (000) calls. "Numerous 000 calls were received reporting people trapped in the fire and additional assistance from Fire and Rescue NSW Station 088 Campbelltown was responded," St Andrews FRNSW posted on Facebook. "Fire and Rescue NSW crews arrived to find a house heavily involved in fire. "Firefighters worked to contain the fire and enter the building to conduct a search and rescue operation. "Three crews worked in heavy fire conditions to search the property and were unable to locate anyone in the property." Firies donned breathing apparatus to search the two-storey home before determining it was unoccupied. The occupant was later located at a nearby address. It took two hours for Fire and Rescue crews to extinguish the blaze. "The cause of the blaze is under investigation with Fire and Rescue investigators and K9 unit to attend the scene," the St Andrews crew posted. The night was not over for the crews, however, with FRNSW receiving another call out to a house fire in Claymore. Crews, from St Andrews and Campbelltown, were called to Meldrum Way shortly after midnight and found a fire burning in the lounge room of a town house. The fire was quickly contained and the house suffered "moderate damage". An investigation into the Claymore fire is also under way.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/cd43443f-e456-4899-b661-f80c9ad3e955.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg