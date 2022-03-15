Police seek information after man found dead in Leumeah

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance after a man was found dead in an apartment at Leumeah on Monday. Emergency services were called to the Middleton Road address just before 2pm on March 14 after concerns were raised for the occupant. Campbelltown Police Area Command officers attended and found the body of 49-year-old Jamie Colgan, who lived at the apartment. Campbelltown PAC crime manager Detective Inspector Greg Inger said it was still early in the investigation and police were piecing together Mr Colgan's final days. "We're investigating the death as being suspicious," he said. "We're still at the crime scene examining it. We're seeking the assistance of anyone who may have knowledge of the movements of Jamie or how he died. "Any information from the last two weeks, anyone who may have footage or dashcam footage from the area - please contact us." Detective Inspector Inger said Mr Colgan's family had been informed. He said officers had already begun to interview people and "have received some assistance". The crime scene is being forensically examined at the moment. Detective Inspector Inger said police were familiar with Mr Colgan. "Jamie had lived in the area for a fair while," he said. "Police knew him." As the investigation is still in its infancy Detective Inspector Inger said officers could not yet confirm his cause of death or while Mr Colgan died. "We haven't had the autopsy yet, so we're not in a position to confirm how he died," he said. "When we found him about 2pm yesterday, his body was in a state of decomposition. We can't confirm when it was he died, so we're after information in relation to his movements."

