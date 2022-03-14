Campbelltown Animal Care Facility at capacity

news, local-news,

The Campbelltown Animal Care Facility is currently at capacity and staff need your help to find the four-legged friends their fur-ever homes. The Rose Street facility has been inundated with surrendered or stray dogs and cats, owing in large part to the pandemic. Campbelltown Council's manager of city standards and compliance, Leon Marksell, said he wanted to encourage responsible pet ownership, so the facility didn't end up with so many unwanted pets. "Part of what we try and do is encourage people to be responsible pet owners to ensure their pets have a happy and health life," he said. "We want the community to view their animals as a lifetime companion, a family friend, and not just a piece of property or object they can purchase and throw away. More animals are coming in as people are returning to work and school post the pandemic. Unfortunately animals seen to have been viewed as a disposable commodity and people now can't look after them, so they're surrendering them or tying them up to our front fence." Mr Marksell said the facility being at capacity had flow-on effects in the community, which was why it was so important to find every impounded animal its fur-ever family. "We're at capacity, we've got a lot of dogs in now, and a lot of cats, and with the increase of numbers there's an increase in the cost of caring and maintaining the animals for a longer period of time," he said. "That cost is borne by the community, and that is one big concern. There's also then an increase in the requests for assistance from other rescue groups or rehoming organisations which are often small and not-for-profit, and they rely on donations to operate, so this is an added burden on them too. Being at capacity means we have an inability to accept more animals." Mr Marksell encouraged anyone looking to add a furry friend to their family to make adoption their first point of call. He said all animals which come through the Animal Care Facility were health checked, vaccinated, worm and flea treated, desexed, microchipped and registered. "That's all done as part of the adoption cost of the animals, and is far cheaper than buying through a breeder or on Gumtree," Mr Marksell said. "We encourage anyone to come to us if they're looking for an animal. There's some wonderful dogs and cats our here, they're well looked after. We don't pass on problem animals to anyone."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/78450a68-3f47-4643-9b6c-3e5ef089c672.png/r0_275_988_833_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg