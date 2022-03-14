news, local-news,

The rain has stopped and the sun is back out again - it's the perfect time to explore some of Campbelltown's natural gems. The city is home to plenty of beautiful bush reserves and tracks, and Campbelltown Council has launched a campaign encouraging locals and visitors to take advantage of all the region has to offer. The 'It's Our Backyard' campaign was launched recently and informs people of the many activities they can undertake at the region's bushland reserves, including Simmos Beach, Smiths Creek Reserve, Keith Longhurst Reserve, Noorumba Reserve and the Dharawal National Park. Handy tips include how to plan your trip, the best places to spot animals such as koalas and birds, the best kayaking and bushwalking spots and a range of educational material for kids to get out in the bush and learn about the native plants and animals in the region. People can also find a host of safety tips for exploring local bush and waterways translated into a range of languages such as Arabic, Bengali, Hindu, Filipino, Samoan, Spanish, Mandarin, Urdu, Nepalese and Vietnamese. "Our bushland reserves are wonderful places to explore and are incredibly popular with places like Keith Longhurst Reserve attracting 10,000 visitors a month during periods of good weather," Capmbelltown mayor George Greiss said. "The number of people taking to our local trails increased during the COVID lockdown periods and we want to make sure people understand the hazards involved and how to remain safe, particularly on some of the more challenging trails or around water."

'It's Our Backyard' campaign encourages bush reserve visits