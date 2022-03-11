nbn makes progress on restorations

news, local-news,

The nbn has made good progress on restorations to services impacted by the past week's severe weather in the Greater Sydney and South Coast regions with services restored to customers in 20 additional suburbs overnight. Around 3000 services remain impacted. The severe weather had affected about 10,600 nbn services up to Thursday night, with impacts in Greater Sydney and the South Coast regions. This was up from 8000 on Wednesday. The most impacted areas were Camden, Liverpool, Ryde and Shoalhaven. Suburbs among the most impacted currently include Adamstown, Balgowlah, Chatswood and Marrickville. "We remain in contact with the authorities and are working to restore services safely and as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for the nbn said. "Please remember, any equipment connected via the nbn broadband access network will not work during a power outage. "Where possible, people in affected areas are encouraged to check the nbn outages page regularly and with their retail provider for specific." For nbn outages visit: nbnco.com.au/support/network-status A total of up to $6 million in nbn Flood Relief Funding will be made available to eligible phone and internet providers. For more information, please visit the nbn blog: Relief funding for customers affected by 2022 floods | nbn (nbnco.com.au)

