Lagoons will soon appear at Campbelltown's Billabong Parklands

Campbelltown Billabong Parklands will soon enter an exciting new stage, with the construction of swimming lagoons next on the agenda. Significant excavation works have been completed at the site over the past 18 months, to ensure the correct land levels and allow for the installation of extensive drainage across the sites lowest points to abridge the creek and encourage water flow. A sandstone coloured, reinforced concrete pile wall spans the upper side of the 4ha site, with heights of up to 7m across a span of 200m. "It's great to see this significant part of the project now complete and I am looking forward to seeing the water bodies start to take shape in the coming months," said Campbelltown Council's director city lifestyles Scott Grant. "We are eagerly anticipating a lot of activity around the site as the project transitions into its next phase of development, including tree planting and landscaping that will produce a real parkland." Crystal Pools was engaged to design the water bodies within the parklands. They will incorporate a large lagoon that will be up to 2m deep, a children's pool and a series of rock pools with streams and a zero-depth water play area with interactive elements. The landscaping will include the planting of hundreds of native trees, in line with the Dharawal National Park. Plantings of tube-stock and mature plants will begin in spring. Architects are currently working on drawings for the amenity buildings that will be built on the site. These are expected to be finalised in coming months. Council will then start the process of securing contractors to carry out the works. The project is funded by council with the State ad Federal governments under the Western Sydney Liveability Program ($31 million). An additional $4 million in funding comes from the NSW Government Public Spaces Legacy Fund.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eTBbQGqUAgjVpgRS4SQUUF/0f602ca1-4a03-4802-8553-73346a914662.jpg/r1_50_1500_897_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Lagoons will soon appear at Campbelltown's Billabong Parklands