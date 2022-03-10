news, local-news,

Forget Batflect, forget Justice League - in fact, forget every Caped Crusader who has come before. Audiences are in for an entirely new beast in Matt Reeves' take on the Dark Knight. The Batman is a work of art, a detective noir that is compelling and exceptionally crafted. It runs almost three hours but doesn't feel like it. It's filled with stunning shots and scene-stealing support players which lift it into the highest echelon of cinematic Batman fare. It's easy to go into a DC film with apprehension. For every kookily enjoyable Shazam! or Birds of Prey, there was an overly serious and messy Batman vs Superman or Justice League weighing the lesser comic film studio down. The Batman is far from kooky, and is definitely serious, but has managed to be so supremely constructed that it feels almost unlike a superhero film at all. Reeves has created a detective, conspiracy story that could have come out of the 1970s with its crew of organised crime lords and corrupt police. The story follows a series of murders of prominent Gotham figures perpetrated by The Riddler (Paul Dano, There Will be Blood). The Riddler is as you've never seen him before - there's no neon green costuming, no silly question marks on his clothes. He leaves behind videos, cyphers and custom greeting cards made out 'To The Batman'. This is The Riddler by way of real-life serial killer The Zodiac. Anyone familiar with the San Francisco killer's MO will immediately pick up on the correlations on screen - from the character's distinctive glasses and outfit, to his letters playing with police and even the sing-song cadence of his voice. Batman (played ably in this iteration by Edward Cullen himself, Robert Pattison) is drawn into the investigation by his trusty pal James Gordon (not yet Commissioner). Gordon (Jeffrey Wright, Westworld) leans on Batman to help find The Riddler and prevent more murders - especially as it becomes evident that not everyone in Gotham PD can be trusted. While Pattinson does a fine job, it's the bevvy of familiar characters around him who really elevate the film. Zoe Kravitz brings simmering rage, flirtation, resourcefulness and a survivor's attitude to Selina 'Catwoman' Kyle. Apart from absolutely rocking the look, she more than holds her own against must taller adversaries and is a significant step up from Anne Hathaway's portrayal of the character. Colin Farrell is completely unrecognisable as The Penguin. Not Nicole-Kidman-in-The-Hours unrecognisable, but genuinely unpickable as the Irish actor. His accent is amazing and the prosthetics deserve an Oscar. Warner Bros has announced the character is getting his own spin-off, and it's wholly warranted. John Turturro is an especially menacing treat as mob boss Carmine Falcone, and there's something incredibly disconcerting about his glasses. But it's Dano who is the real stand-out. He's incredible and it's a travesty that he hasn't been more celebrated in his career. While The Batman doesn't offer as many exciting action set-pieces of Batman disappearing acts as one might expect, and it's certainly not as fun as the Christopher Nolan trilogy, it's an altogether different and equally rewarding experience. Should be enjoyed on the big screen if you get the chance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/7c793649-1b9f-4844-a84e-68818e45fc3c.jpg/r0_21_2048_1178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg