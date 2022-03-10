Grants to spruce up Campbelltown shopfronts

news, local-news,

Business owners in Campbelltown and Ingleburn looking to make their locations stand out can now apply for grants of up to $2000. The Street Appeal Grant Program is open to businesses in both CBDs to help embellish shopfronts and outdoor facades. The program will support up to 40 businesses in their bid to increase kerb appeal and attract more customers. The grants will also help improve the aesthetics and vibrancy of the Campbelltown and Ingleburn town centres. Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said the grant program was a way to support businesses which had gone through tough times in the past few years. "Small businesses are the backbone of our community but have experienced a challenging couple of years during the pandemic," he said. "Offering this investment is one way we can work alongside our business community to support the aspirations of small business owners and help them attract more customers while improving the local economy." Campbellown Council first ran the Street Appeal Grant Program last year, and 20 Queen Street businesses successfully upgraded their shopfronts. Among them was Seta Berbari, owner of the popular Seta's Cafe, who upgraded her front signage. "The new neon sign makes the cafe name stand out and is more stylish," she said. "I have loved all of the compliments I have received from my customers. "I am grateful for the grant, with increasing prices and the cost of everything, it helped me achieve what I wanted to do." Interested businesses can register to attend an information session on Wednesday, March 30 to help guide them through the application process. Eligible works include: Grant applications open on April 1 and will close on May 30. Full details at campbelltown.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/0f050d96-1a51-45b0-bb3e-95979fb240b3.jpg/r0_579_4673_3219_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg