Campbelltown City Challenge Walk postponed

This weekend's Campbelltown City Challenge Walk has been pushed back to May. This continues the run of bad luck for the walk, which has been cancelled the past two years due to COVID and poor weather. "Due to the current weather the Campbelltown City Challenge Walk 2022 has been postponed until May 2022," Campbelltown Council posted on Facebook. "All current registrations will be transferred to the new date once finalised. "In the event that you cannot make the new date once it is announced, we will refund your ticket." The event is to be held at the Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan. It is the walk's 30th anniversary, and the first 1000 people to collect their bib are set to receive a free celebratory t-shirt. Stay up-to-date with developments on the event at the council's website: campbelltown.nsw.gov.au/WhatsOn/CampbelltownCityChallengeWalk

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/99039c2f-16d6-461d-84a1-bf92327a72e5.JPG/r0_213_4824_2939_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg