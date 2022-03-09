Police seek help to solve Woodbine murder

news, local-news,

Detectives investigating the murder of a man found at Woodbine last year have released CCTV footage of a vehicle whose occupants could assist with inquiries into the crime. Emergency services were called to Queensliff Driver, Woodbine just after 7.15pm on Wednesday, November 24 following reports an injured man had approached the resident of a unit for assistance. The 33-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple stab wounds, before being taken to Liverpool Hospital in a serious condition. Police were informed on November 30 that the man, since identified as Reece Munce, had died in hospital. Campbelltown detectives established Strike Force Botumburra to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr Munce's death. As inquiries continue, police have now released CCTV vision of a silver Ford Falcon seen travelling in the Woodbine area prior to the incident. Detectives are appealing for public information to identity the occupants of the vehicle, or movements in the area at the time. Campbelltown PAC crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Greg Inger said police were confident there were members of the public who had information on Mr Munce's death and had not yet come forward. "This has been a complex investigation that has seen detectives explore several lines of inquiry; however, a lot of questions remain unanswered," he said. "Reece was stabbed around 7pm in the vicinity of Queenscliff Drive, Woodbine - this was a brazen act in a usually quiet Sydney suburb, which is likely to have been witnessed or heard by members of the public in the area. "Detectives are hoping the occupants of this vehicle may be able to assist and are urging anyone with information to come forward. "Reece's family and loved ones deserve answers and detectives will continue to investigate this matter until all those involved are brought before the courts." As inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding Reece's death, police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam vision from the vicinity, to contact Campbelltown Police Station on (02) 4620 1199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

