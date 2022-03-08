Avoid travel if possible and remain vigilant of localised flooding in Campbelltown

news, local-news,

Campbelltown residents are being encouraged to avoid any unnecessary travel as continuing heavy rains are forecast. Localised flooding may arise and several roads and bridges are already closed. Cambridge Avenue, Glenfield and the Menangle Road bridge at Menangle remain closed and localised flooding will be attended to by emergency services as it occurs. Campbelltown Council is monitoring a small landslip at Wedderburn Road near the Wedderburn bridge and the road has been temporarily closed with works expected to be complete by Tuesday evening. "With the unusually strong weather event we're experiencing at this moment set to continue later today, I strongly encourage everyone to keep an eye on updates from emergency services and limit any unnecessary travel," Campbelltown mayor George Greiss said. "Throughout these past few days, SES and RFS volunteers have worked alongside council staff and NSW Police to monitor road conditions and flood damage while responding to incidents as they occur. "The first priority is ensuring the safety of the community until this weather event has passed and we will then get on with the job of cleaning up our streets and drainage over the coming days and weeks." Self-serve sandbag points are available for anyone experiencing flooding on their properties at Pembroke Park car park - Minto, Rosemeadow Sports Complex car park - Rosemeadow and Milton Park car park - Macquarie Fields. Anyone attending should bring their own shovel to fill the sandbags provided. The SES attended to more than 150 call-outs for assistance in Campbelltown on Monday. The weather event as also forced the closure of the outdoor pool and amenities at Gordon Fetterplace Aquatic Centre in Bradbury and Amber Cottage Early Learning Centre in Ambarvale, which will be closed for several days. Call the NSW SES on 132 500 if you have experienced damage from floods, storms or a fallen tree is threatening your property or a person's safety. If the situation is life-threatening, immediately call triple zero (000).

