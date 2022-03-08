news, local-news,

Major flooding is occurring at Menangle this morning as heavy rainfall, which has continued from the weekend into today, has caused renewed and higher flooding along the Upper Nepean River. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) stated that major flooding above the March 2021 event is occurring at Menangle. A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall is current and may cause further renewed rises. Renewed moderate to major flooding is occurring along the Upper Nepean River. The river is currently at levels similar to those experienced last week. The Nepean River at Menangle Bridge peaked at 15.91 metres around 01:00 am Tuesday, with major flooding above the March 2021 event. The river is currently at 15.30 metres and falling, with major flooding. Renewed rises are possible with forecast rain. The Nepean River at Camden Weir is peaking at 11.90 metres, with moderate flooding. Renewed rises are possible with forecast rain. The Nepean River at Wallacia Weir may exceed the major flood level (11.00 m) Tuesday evening. The river level may peak near 12.00 metres overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with major flooding. Flood evacuation orders from NSW SES have been directed, in the past 24 hours, to businesses and residents in the following parts of Camden: Based on the prediction provided by BOM, NSW SES it is expected the following areas will be impacted by dangerous floodwaters: NSW SES have said properties in the following areas will become isolated: It is expected that there will be extensive flooding of local road networks. In addition, the following significant roads are likely to be cut by flooding, possibly preventing evacuations: In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500. For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/beeba6ab-045e-4c9e-9557-635b1e93f57a.jpg/r0_364_4896_3130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg