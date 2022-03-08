Upper Nepean River has renewed flooding as heavy rainfall hits
Major flooding is occurring at Menangle this morning as heavy rainfall, which has continued from the weekend into today, has caused renewed and higher flooding along the Upper Nepean River.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) stated that major flooding above the March 2021 event is occurring at Menangle.
A Severe Weather Warning for heavy rainfall is current and may cause further renewed rises.
Renewed moderate to major flooding is occurring along the Upper Nepean River. The river is currently at levels similar to those experienced last week.
The Nepean River at Menangle Bridge peaked at 15.91 metres around 01:00 am Tuesday, with major flooding above the March 2021 event.
The river is currently at 15.30 metres and falling, with major flooding. Renewed rises are possible with forecast rain.
The Nepean River at Camden Weir is peaking at 11.90 metres, with moderate flooding. Renewed rises are possible with forecast rain.
The Nepean River at Wallacia Weir may exceed the major flood level (11.00 m) Tuesday evening. The river level may peak near 12.00 metres overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with major flooding.
Flood evacuation orders from NSW SES have been directed, in the past 24 hours, to businesses and residents in the following parts of Camden:
- Sheathers Lane
- Kirkham Lane
- Menangle Road near Racecourse Road may be isolated
- Poplar Caravan Park
- Exeter Street west of John Street
- Milford Road Camden West
- Cawder Road between Barsden Street and Murray Street
- Peter Avenue between Onslow Avenue and Belgenny Avenue.
Based on the prediction provided by BOM, NSW SES it is expected the following areas will be impacted by dangerous floodwaters:
- Wallacia
- Greendale
- Bents Basin
- Mulgoa, including low-lying properties along Mulgoa Road
NSW SES have said properties in the following areas will become isolated:
- Properties along Bents Basin Road, Wallacia
- Silverdale and Warragamba (due to flooding on the Blaxlands Crossing Bridge and localised flooding occurring on Silverdale Road to the south)
- Blaxlands Crossing Bridge may be closed
It is expected that there will be extensive flooding of local road networks. In addition, the following significant roads are likely to be cut by flooding, possibly preventing evacuations:
- Bents Basin Road. Residents under and Evacuation Order in Bents Basin who have not already left, may no longer to be able to evacuate safely.
- Park Road.
- Greendale Road at Duncans Creek.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
- Avoid drowning. Stay out of rising water, seek refuge in the highest available place.
- Prevent damage to your vehicle. Move it undercover, away from areas likely to flood.
- Avoid being swept away. Stay out of fast-flowing creeks and storm drains.
- Never drive, ride or walk through flood water. Flood water can be deceptive and dangerous.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
- NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au
- RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com
- Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/greatersydney.shtml
- Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/
- Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/
- BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW