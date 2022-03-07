Fresh faces join the force at Campbelltown

news, local-news,

The ranks at Campbelltown Police Area Command were bolstered this week with six new officers starting their careers in law enforcement. The new probationary constables received their orientation on Monday after completing their time at the Police Academy in Goulburn. Among then was Kurt Gillam, who finished high school in 2020 and worked for six months before deciding a career in the police was the life for him. "I've always wanted to join," the 19-year-old said. "It's a very rewarding job with great pathways for the future. "I'm unsure where I will end up [within the force], but I'll wait my time and decide later when I have more experience." Reece McDonald's inspiration for joining came from close to home. "My dad is also a NSW Police officer and it has always been of interest," he said. "I think it will be a rewarding job helping the community. "I was a plumber [before] and I changed because I wanted to become a police officer all my life." The 23-year-old said the academy was challenging but a great experience. Sydney Richardson comes to policing from a different side of the law. "I was a lawyer," she said. "I loved my job but I wanted to become a police officer. I think my legal background and life experience will help me be a good officer." The 26-year-old said she wanted to do "something meaningful" with her life and help make a difference within the community. Probationary constable Richardson also loved her time at the academy. "I loved the academy because it challenged me to do my best at things outside my comfort zone," she said. "It got me fit and strong and I met some amazing people." Xander Lawrence also came to policing from a different path. "I did start my electrical apprenticeship however I didn't want to wait to join the police force," the 20-year-old said. "It has always been an ideal job to me and just knowing the amount of variety in the job [attracted me]." Probationary Constable Lawrence hopes to end up in the public order and riot squad, or as a community liaison. Aleisha Davitt also hopes to be a liaison officer and found her experience at the academy very educational. The 23-year-old is looking forward to "learning about the law and having new experiences". Allanah Pomering, also 23, has the background to make her goal of a counter terrorism goal a reality. "I was an intelligence analyst," she said. "Also at uni I studied a Bachelor of Global Security." She said the academy was an amazing experience.

