International Women's Day: Macarthur women powerful inside and out

International Women's Day is a great opportunity to celebrate women of all types, shapes, sizes and interests. Whether you're out there breaking barriers, raising the next generation, putting your brain to work or simply celebrating your newfound womanhood, there's a space for you on International Women's Day (March 8). Two local ladies who are proving women are strong and powerful, inside and out, are Power Elite's Leigh Holland-Keen and Laura Sgro. The Macarthur women have had great success in the strongwoman and powerlifting fields, respectively, and train others in the region to find their power as well. Ms Holland-Keen has been participating in Strongwoman competitions for 13 years, mainly at international level, representing Australia. "In 2018 I was the first woman in the world to be awarded a complete life of the famous 'Dinnie Stones' - two granite stones situated in the Highlands of Scotland, weight a total of 332 kilograms combined," she said. "I have held the title of NSW Strongest Woman for a number of years, taking a one-year gap from the sport to give birth to my daughter Mackenzie in 2019-20. "I am now back in full swing and have reclaimed my title." Ms Holland-Keen's mum and stepdad were both competitors in the sport, and she would tag along while growing up before competing in her first competition at Mount Hunter in 2010. One of her jobs at the Smeaton Grange gym is to train pre- and post-natal women, as well as a strongwoman/man specialist. "I love working with women and watching the progress of each and every one," Ms Holland-Keen said. "I am a huge advocate for empowering other women and want to change the narrative of being a particular size or shape to focus more on how we feel, not how we look or what size we are. "I want to build strong, resilient women who can look a challenge dead in the eye and give it a wink." Ms Holland-Keen said she loved watching her clients' mental and physical strength improve, and helping women reclaim their identities after having children. "Watching these new mums flourish with their newfound physical and mental strength is what will keep me going for many years to come." Ms Sgro has broken numerous world and national records in powerlifting in nine years of competition, and has competed in several US invitational tournaments. She's ranked one in Australia and in the top five in the world in the U60 kilograms division. She started in the spot under the training of Power Elite's Scott Hill. "After competing in my first body building comp, Scott suggested I try powerlifting due to my size and strength and the potential he saw in me," Ms Sgro said. "It was then I made the change and I haven't looked back. "I'm also the head personal trainer and one of the head powerlifting coaches at Power Elite. I have trained men, women and children of all ages in fitness, strength, nutrition, weight loss and muscle gain." She said she especially loved training women. "Seeing women who achieve their goals - some are small, others big - is truly inspiring," Ms Sgro said. "I have women walk in the gym and struggle to lift a weight over five kilos but then my aim is to get them out of their comfort zone and get them more confident in themselves than they were before they took their first steps into the gym. "Seeing a woman's confidence shine and glow each and every day from a tough past or obstacle to me is very empowering. "Seeing these women shine on that stage, on the platform, in their favourite pair of jeans or to fit into that dress is why I love helping women feel empowered." Ms Sgro said it was never too late to try and make a difference in your own life, or another woman's life, and International Women's Day just highlighted that. Both Ms Holland-Keen and Ms Sgro will be competing in the Her Roar invitational in Brisbane in early April.

