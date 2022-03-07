Aussie acts on show

news, local-news,

Cronulla will be home to some of Australia's most beloved artists this weekend, with two exciting festivals set to bring live music back in a big way. Don Lucas Reserve will host By the C on Saturday, while welcoming artists for Summersalt on Sunday. There are stacked line-ups for both events, with someone to tickle the fancy of just about every music lover out there. By the C features is headlined by Jimmy Barnes, with fellow Aussie legends Mondo Rock, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vanessa Amorosi and Ian Moss also on the line-up. Summersalt will see icons like Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers, Birds of Tokyo, The Waifs, Xavier Rudd, The Dreggs and Tulliah. Amorosi told Australian Community Media she was itching to get back on the stage after missing out on performing live for almost two years because of the pandemic. She's returned to Australia from her home in the US for a series of shows, including By the C, and to promote her upcoming album City of Angels. "I can't explain the feeling of being able to step back on that stage," Amorosi said. "It's like returning home. It's my most comfortable place. I'm stepping back into my world." The Absolutely Everybody singer said By the C was a festival Sydneysiders couldn't afford to miss out on. "If you haven't got your tickets, you better go and get them," Amorosi said. "This is going to be a big party - this is what we live for. "A lot of us haven't stepped on a stage in two years. You bet your arse we'll be jumping out of our skin to give a live performance. "Coming out of what we've all come out of, we're all bringing a different energy to the stage." Amorosi said she'd already noticed the difference in the reaction of audiences in the few shows she'd been able to do since hitting the stage after COVID-19 so hugely affected the entertainment industry. "The energy is very celebrational," the 40-year-old said. "I really need that connection on stage, to have the world go back to somewhat normal. "Every show is entirely different. You have to be able to work off the energy of the crowd. "My bass player Rod has been with me for more than 20 years and I feel like when we go to these outdoor gigs, we're able to literally adapt the set list as we go, nothing is solidly cemented." Amorosi said festivals were a big party for the performers as well as the crowds. "There will probably be a little bit of jitters after two years out of this world [of performing]," she said. "But it's like being alive again - the adrenaline of entertaining and having the crowd follow you through the journey is like nothing else." Birds of Tokyo drummer Adam Weston Summersalt was not just a chance for audiences to see their favourite artists again - it was a catch-up for the artists too. He said everyone had been dusting off the cobwebs to get in tip-top shape for their fans. "Even for us band members, we live in different states so it's a little surreal to all be in the same place at the one time again," he said. "We've worked on a lot over the past couple of years, a lot of writing and a lot of releases, a lot of phone calls and Zoom calls, so to wrap our heads back around rehearsing for a run of shows - and bigger festival shows as well - it was a little daunting. "We're kind of almost relearning some of our staple songs too, thinking 'it'll kick in any time now, that muscle memory'. "Once that first day or two of rehearsal was down it all came flooding back. When you get that first night back out of the way, you just feel over the moon. It feels so good to be back and playing shows and our crowds have been great so far." West said he was particularly looking forward to seeing the artists. "I'm certainly a big Missy Higgins fan," he said. "The other guys in the band are as well. I haven't seen her live in years, so to be able to soak up other people's music again and hang out with our friends, is a real sense of everyone banding together. "It's been really enjoyable to have that again." Weston said he'd bee wracking his brain and couldn't recall ever having played at Don Lucas Reserve before. He said he was looking forward to hitting the site for the first time: "from all accounts it sounds like an amazing spot". The drummer is particularly looking forward to playing some Birds of Tokyo material that he hasn't had the opportunity to play in a festival environment yet. "Some of our material we haven't played in settings like this before," he said. "Some of the stuff from Human Design, the latest album, came out in 2020 - songs like Good Lord and Two of Us and a couple of the new ones. This will give us a chance to get this music out there. People are more familiar with hearing it on the radio than seeing us perform it, so it will be great to change that." Weston encouraged Sydneysiders to make the effort to head out and see live music. "I often have to remind myself about this," he said. "Someone will ask, 'do you wanna go check out such and such', and I think, well, I could, but it sounds like a bit of effort. "You'll think all these things that would prevent you from stepping outside, but once you're out there and amongst it, you can't believe you were second-guessing catching up with people and seeing a show. It's hard to describe how to enjoy live music - it's one of those things that you can only really feel in the moment. Hearing songs you haven't heard in a while and in that element - it's something that's just hard to pin down."

