South Western Sydney Vaccination Centre at Macquarie Fields hosted a special visitor recently - former South Sydney Rabbitohs star Beau Champion. Champion, an Indigenous All-Stars representative player, stopped by to encourage the community to get their COVID-19 booster shots. South Western Sydney Local Health District vaccination lead Sally Walker said staff at the centre were delighted to welcome him. "We really appreciate Beau taking the time to visit our centre and encourage our community to come forward for booster vaccination," she said. "Our staff and community members, particularly members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, were thrilled to have the opportunity to meet him. "A total of 84 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in south western Sydney have received two doses of the vaccine and we encourage them to have their booster so they receive the best protection against COVID-19.'' Everyone aged five years and older is eligible for a vaccine, and the vaccination hub offers Pfizer for all three doses. Moderna is also available for adults. Locals can walk in without an appointment to receive their first, second and booster doses of Pfizer vaccine. However, bookings are required for children aged five to 11 years, and vaccination with the Moderna vaccine.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/bbd8e35c-a600-41fb-a093-54890bccfe0c.jpg/r0_306_6023_3709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Former Souths player Beau Champion stops by south-west vax hub