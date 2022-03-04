news, local-news,

As far as years go, 2022 is a big one for the Barrons. Campbelltown's Anne and Peter Barron marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 3, in the same year they will both turn 80 years old. Son Stephen Barron said his parents first became acquainted as children. "They met living in Guildford when they were 13 years old, travelling on the train to school each day," he said. "Their secret to a long and happy marriage is 'non-stop love'." The Barrons were married on March 3, 1962. The pair have seven children and 14 grandchildren who live across Australia and the United Kingdom. The family was able to celebrate the milestone anniversary on Thursday, a moment of light in a difficult week for many in the Macarthur area. "Peter and Anne have lived in Campbelltown for 55 years, where they raised their large family," the Barrons said in a statement. "Peter and Anne are both active in their local Probus club and regularly enjoy catching up with their friends, both old and new. "They are regulars at their favourite gym where Anne does pilates and Peter swims. "Anne loves arts and crafts and is always knitting jumpers or sewing face masks for the grandchildren. "Peter also loves his weekly golf. "Together, they cook and potter around in their garden and in between lockdowns, love going to the cinema and travelling around to visit their loved ones."

