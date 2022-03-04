Brothers following in father's footsteps

news, local-news,

Look out Kookaburras - the Sutherlands are coming. Harrington Park teens Brayden and Kye Sutherland are on the way to their hockey dreams, with the brothers both set to represent their state next month. The boys are both excited to play for NSW in the nationals. Brayden, turning 15, will play in Newcastle while Kye, 16, is headed to Cairns. "It feels really special to be representing my state again," Elderslie High's Brayden said. "I have represented NSW state teams in outdoor and indoor competitions. "I am most looking forward to playing with some of my mates from other parts of the state and back up the win from the last nationals." Brayden first started played hockey at age four, inspired by his father. "My dad has always played hockey at the highest levels and we have travelled internationally watching him, so it inspired me to play the sport he did," he said. The striker is excited to see his older brother representing the state as well. "It feels special having Kye making the state too, but unfortunately I can't watch him as they are on at the same time in different places," Brayden said. Kye is playing in the 18s state blues team. "I feel honoured to be selected and look forward to playing against the best hockey teams in Australia," the fellow Elderslie student said. "I have been selected in squads every year but have unfortunately missed out on team selections until this year. "I am most looking forward to the atmosphere and playing with my teammates." Kye, like his brother, also picked up the sport at four years old. "After living in The Netherlands when I was three years old, watching my dad play over there, it was a sport I was always around and wanted to play, and hopefully travel like he did and still does," the striker said. "I'm proud of my brother for making teams year after year and now representing the state together makes it more special."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Fd5uVpbrX8JfWMnDvsnePi/a065facd-31c6-46a0-8478-ee0f0033a8b7.jpeg/r0_361_3024_2070_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg